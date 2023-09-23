Tragic Accident Claims Life of Physical Education Teacher in Santiago de Cuba

Details of a tragic accident in Santiago de Cuba have emerged, shedding light on the unfortunate incident that took the life of Leandro Cremé, a 37-year-old Physical Education teacher. The incident occurred in the El Ateneo neighborhood, near the town of Altamira.

According to witnesses and images shared on social media, Cremé was riding a motorcycle when he collided with a pisicorro. The collision proved fatal, resulting in his untimely death. Alongside Cremé, another young man who was also on the motorcycle remains hospitalized.

The driver of the pisicorre, identified as Manuel Lopez Rojas, has been named in connection with the accident. A Facebook post in the group “The best of Santiago de Cuba” revealed that the collision occurred when the pisicorre overtook a vehicle from the electric company, colliding head-on with the oncoming motorcycle.

Witnesses captured the aftermath of the accident in a photo, showing the motorcycle on the side of the road alongside an open face helmet, four flip flops, and a pool of blood. Dariel Bell Hernandez, the owner of the motorcycle, expressed his frustration with the delayed arrival of the Operational Guard to the scene.

Cremé had been working as a Physical Education teacher at the Josué País basic secondary school in his neighborhood. The news of his sudden death has left numerous students, friends, and acquaintances devastated, with many expressing their grief on social media.

In light of this tragic incident, drivers in the Facebook group BUS & TRUCK ACCIDENTS stressed the importance of using full face helmets, especially in a country where the roads are known to be in poor condition and unsafe for motorcycles. Ricky Noriega, an internet user, emphasized the need to prioritize personal safety, stating, “It doesn’t matter how hot it is, it doesn’t matter how heavy it is, it doesn’t matter how sweaty you are inside the helmet, it’s your life, take care of it.”

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the collision.

