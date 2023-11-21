Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Distinguished Former Students of Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico

The School of Law of the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico (PUCPR) is in mourning after the tragic death of two of its former students. Michael Orozco Marín and his wife María Martínez Vázquez, both distinguished alumni of the university, lost their lives this past weekend in the Dominican Republic when a concrete wall collapsed on top of the car they were in. Tragically, Martínez Vázquez was pregnant at the time.

Orozco Marín graduated from PUCPR with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Law, while Martínez Vázquez obtained her Juris Doctor degree from the institution. The president of PUCPR, Dr. Jorge Iván Vélez Arocho, expressed the university’s deep sorrow over the loss, stating, “Our University is moved by the tragedy of losing these two young Puerto Rican alumni and professionals, along with their unborn baby. We ask the Comforting Holy Spirit to strengthen your family and our community.”

The dean of the PUCPR Law School, Mr. Fernando Moreno Orama, also paid tribute to the couple, describing them as leaving “an indelible mark on our academic community, standing out for their joy, camaraderie and the love they had and showed for each other.”

Recent reports indicate that problems in the design of the wall, combined with the hydrostatic pressure from heavy rains caused by a tropical disturbance, led to the collapse that claimed the lives of the couple and two others. The former president of the Dominican College of Engineers, Architects and Surveyors (CODIA), Cristian Rojas, noted that “weaknesses in the design” and the lack of proper anchors were contributing factors to the collapse.

The death toll from the rains in the Dominican Republic currently stands at 24, adding to the tragedy of the loss of these two beloved members of the Puerto Rican community.