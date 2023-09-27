Tragic Accident: Cuban Teenager Loses Life After Falling off Bus While Distracted by Cell Phone

Cuban Teenager tragically loses her life in a devastating accident

Cárdenas, Cuba – In a heart-wrenching incident that has shocked the residents of Cárdenas, a young Cuban teenager lost her life after getting off a bus while engrossed in her cell phone. The tragic accident occurred on Tuesday and has left the community grieving for the loss of Lorena María Forbes Guedes.

Lorena, a 15-year-old student at Félix Varela High School, suffered a fatal fall after being distracted by her cell phone. The Cárdenas Municipal Assembly, through a social media profile, recounted the details of the incident, expressing their sorrow and offering condolences to Lorena’s family and friends.

The profile stated, “We were silenced by the news of the fateful accident that ended the physical life of Lorena, a beautiful young girl who, while distracted by her cell phone, fell off a bus and suffered a fall that seriously affected her spinal cord. Lore, as we called her, was in the 11th grade and a beloved member of our community. Sadly, something like this can happen to any of us. We accompany her family and friends in their pain during this difficult time.”

The medical staff involved in Lorena’s case also shared their grief and expressed their efforts to save her life. José Alberto Lima Triana, a nurse anesthetist at the Julio Miguel Aristegui Villamil Hospital, revealed that Lorena was brought to the hospital alive but in critical condition. Despite the team’s diligent efforts, they were unable to save her.

“I am very sorry for this loss. I am the nurse anesthetist who transferred Lorena for surgery after hours of arduous struggle by all the medical and nursing staff who worked with her in the pediatric emergency room of our hospital. I join in the pain of her parents, friends, and family members on behalf of the entire group at the hospital,” expressed José Alberto Lima Triana, reflecting the collective grief of the medical community.

The tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the potential dangers of using electronic devices while in transit. It is a wakeup call for both young individuals and adults to prioritize their safety and refrain from distractions while commuting. The loss of a young life has deeply impacted the community, and the aftermath of this accident will undoubtedly spark discussions on ways to prevent such incidents in the future.

As the community mourns the loss of Lorena, it is vital for everyone to reflect upon the importance of being aware of their surroundings and using technology responsibly. The tragedy has united the residents of Cárdenas in grief, and their collective support for Lorena’s loved ones serves as a testament to the strong bonds within the community.

