Tragic Accident in Kenya: Over 50 Killed as Out of Control Truck Ploughs into Crowd

Truck Crash in Kenya Leaves Over 50 Dead

In a catastrophic incident that occurred on June 30 in western Kenya, a truck carrying containers crashed into a crowd of nearby vehicles and pedestrians, resulting in the tragic death of over 50 individuals. The truck reportedly lost control, causing devastation on the streets.

The accident took place in Kericho County, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Several private cars, small buses, and market stalls were rammed into as the out-of-control truck plowed through the area. The initial death toll of victims rose to more than 50 as of July 1.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene on the night of the incident. Rescuers were seen battling the heavy rain and darkness as they worked tirelessly to assist the injured. The wailing sirens of ambulances pierced through the air, symbolizing the urgency and severity of the situation.

Tragically, among the casualties were 31 men, 18 women, and two children, according to Creco County official Mutai. The devastating aftermath of the accident was captured on video, revealing an overturned container and scattered debris such as car seats, damaged axles, fruits, and even a black boot. Witnesses were overwhelmed by the swiftness of the accident, stating that many had no chance to escape its wrath.

Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the accident, aiming to shed light on how such a tragedy unfolded. The impact of the incident has left the local community in shock and mourning. The loss of over 50 lives has dealt a devastating blow to the affected families and the entire region.

As news of the accident spreads, condolences and messages of support are pouring in from around the world. The global community stands united in solidarity with the people of Kenya during this period of immense grief.

China News Service holds the copyright to this report. Unauthorized use and distribution of this content will be subject to legal action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

