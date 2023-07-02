Home » Tragic Accident in Kenya: Over 50 Killed as Out of Control Truck Ploughs into Crowd
World

Tragic Accident in Kenya: Over 50 Killed as Out of Control Truck Ploughs into Crowd

by admin

Truck Crash in Kenya Leaves Over 50 Dead

In a catastrophic incident that occurred on June 30 in western Kenya, a truck carrying containers crashed into a crowd of nearby vehicles and pedestrians, resulting in the tragic death of over 50 individuals. The truck reportedly lost control, causing devastation on the streets.

The accident took place in Kericho County, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Several private cars, small buses, and market stalls were rammed into as the out-of-control truck plowed through the area. The initial death toll of victims rose to more than 50 as of July 1.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene on the night of the incident. Rescuers were seen battling the heavy rain and darkness as they worked tirelessly to assist the injured. The wailing sirens of ambulances pierced through the air, symbolizing the urgency and severity of the situation.

Tragically, among the casualties were 31 men, 18 women, and two children, according to Creco County official Mutai. The devastating aftermath of the accident was captured on video, revealing an overturned container and scattered debris such as car seats, damaged axles, fruits, and even a black boot. Witnesses were overwhelmed by the swiftness of the accident, stating that many had no chance to escape its wrath.

Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the accident, aiming to shed light on how such a tragedy unfolded. The impact of the incident has left the local community in shock and mourning. The loss of over 50 lives has dealt a devastating blow to the affected families and the entire region.

See also  Washington National Mall becomes a white ocean with 660,000 white flags to commemorate the deceased of the new crown

As news of the accident spreads, condolences and messages of support are pouring in from around the world. The global community stands united in solidarity with the people of Kenya during this period of immense grief.

China News Service holds the copyright to this report. Unauthorized use and distribution of this content will be subject to legal action.

You may also like

How is New Zealand’s plan to get rid...

At least two people were killed and 28...

Thirteen different identities and 40 years on the...

“Moscow and Minsk, the necessary bond. Putin dreams...

German Arms Company Profits from Continual Weapons Delivery...

SBK, LIVE Superpole Race Donington: live lap by...

Enthusiastic Pre-Candidates Flock to PLD Internal Elections Registration

weekend 8-9 July probable jolt of the African...

Bandai announces the 2 vs 2 fighting game...

Panther confirmed that Papapetra is leaving KK Partizan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy