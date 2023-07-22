Home » Tragic accident in Lecco, a boy from Palermo died
World

Tragic accident in Lecco, a boy from Palermo died

by admin
Tragic accident in Lecco, a boy from Palermo died

by palermolive.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Tragic accident last night in Vercurago, province of Lecce. The accident occurred around 2 in the morning, the car, a blue Skoda crashed into an obstacle. On board the car were a girl and three boys, including a 31-year-old from Palermo. All 4 boys were immediately transported to the hospital…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Tragic accident in Lecco, a boy from Palermo who died appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  South Korea Records 44 Deaths from Heavy Rainfall, More Rainfall Expected in Disaster-Stricken Areas

You may also like

The Falcon 9 Rocket Launch: Spectacular Nighttime Visibility...

“Don’t scare me, I won’t wear the veil”:...

Udinese-Pafos 2-0 / The top and the flop...

the ex-husband suspected of being the instigator of...

New warning RHMZ Weather in Serbia in an...

Immortals of Aveum presents us with a cut-scene...

Prince George of Wales turns 10 – TV...

General Practitioners Transferred to Rosales National Hospital Following...

‘Everything is possible in Gaza’ for the EU...

First-Ever Foreign Port Visit: U.S. Navy Commissioned Warship...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy