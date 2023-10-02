Tragic Accident Leaves 10 Migrants Dead and 25 Injured on Highway in Mexico

Tragic Accident: 10 Migrants Killed and 25 Injured as Cargo Truck Overturns in Mexico

In a devastating incident, at least 10 migrants lost their lives while 25 others sustained injuries when the cargo truck they were clandestinely traveling in overturned on a highway in the Mexican state of Chiapas, near the Guatemala border. The local Security Secretariat has confirmed the distressing news.

According to a report by the agency, this accident marks the second such incident involving migrants in less than a week. Around 25 individuals were injured, and sadly, 10 lost their lives. An official from the prosecutor’s office, who preferred to remain anonymous, informed AFP that all the victims are women, including a minor, and they appeared to be from Cuba.

Civil Protection of Chiapas provided additional details about the accident on Twitter (X), stating that among the injured, four were children who were immediately rushed to the Doctor Rafael Alfaro Basic Hospital.

The tragedy occurred during the early hours of Sunday on a segment of the highway connecting Pijijiapan with Tonalá in Chiapas’s Pacific coast region. This route is frequently used by migrants attempting to reach the United States. The cargo truck, constructed mainly of wood, was partially destroyed, with personal belongings such as clothes, bags, and backpacks scattered everywhere.

Despite the immense dangers involved, the incident serves as a grim reminder that numerous migrants continue to take life-threatening risks, often journeying on the dangerous ‘La Bestia’ train, in search of a better future. This latest tragedy has left the entire community with a sense of profound sadness and serves as a reminder of the urgent need for better safety measures for these vulnerable individuals.