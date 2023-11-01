Home » Tragic Accident Takes Life of Two-Year-Old Migrant Girl in Southern Mexico
A two-year-old migrant girl, originally from Peru, tragically died after being run over on a highway in Oaxaca, Mexico, as reported by the National Migration Institute (INM) on Tuesday. The incident occurred while the girl was walking with her parents near the municipality of San Pedro Tapanatepec.

The parents, who are originally from Venezuela, also suffered injuries of varying degrees. The father was hospitalized and is currently in critical condition, while the mother fortunately sustained no serious injuries, according to the INM.

CNN reached out to the Oaxaca Prosecutor’s Office to inquire about potential detentions related to the incident, but no immediate response was received.

In response to the tragic incident, the INM stated that it will contact the consulates of Peru and Venezuela to inform them about the incident and provide support and assistance to the victims.

Coincidentally, this unfortunate event took place just a day after a new migrant caravan departed from Tapachula, Chiapas, located on Mexico’s southern border. The caravan is heading towards the northern part of Mexico and ultimately aims to reach the United States.

Members of the migrant caravan have expressed their desire to reach US territory in search of higher income and better life opportunities. The incident highlights the dangers and risks faced by migrants during their journey in pursuit of a brighter future.

