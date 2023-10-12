Tragic Car Crash Claims the Life of Young Cuban in Havana

Tragic Traffic Accident Claims the Life of Young Cuban in Havana

Havana was left in mourning as news spread of a fatal car crash that took the life of Norly Martínez Leiva, a young Cuban man. The accident occurred on Monday when a Moskvitch car collided with a light bulb on the road separator.

Family and friends were devastated by the loss of Norly, who was not only an only child but also a proud father to a baby girl. Condolences poured in on Facebook for the young man, with numerous messages expressing grief and offering prayers for his loved ones.

Internet user Alexey Mesa posted, “I ask you, Lord, for the eternal rest of Norly Martínez. Thank you, Father, for giving me the opportunity to share with him so many moments. Lord, give comfort to his parents, to his daughter, to her brothers, and to the entire family and to all those like me. ‘We will miss him. Give him eternal rest, Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.'”

Another Facebook user, Dennis Zamora Fria, also expressed his sorrow over the untimely death of Norly Martínez Leiva, a resident of El Cacahual.

The fatal accident occurred in the early hours of Monday at the exit of Santiago de las Vegas, in Havana. According to reports from the Facebook group “Bus & Truck Accidents for more experience and fewer victims!”, the crash happened on the double lane leading from Santiago de las Vegas to the Mulgoba neighborhood, allegedly due to excessive speed.

Martínez Leiva was the driver of the yellow Moskvitch, which was severely damaged upon impact with a street lamp. Images and videos from the scene showcased the extent of the destruction, indicating that the driver may have been traveling at a dangerously high speed, speculated to be at least 150 km/h. There were also suggestions that the driver could have fallen asleep.

Residents of El Cacahual expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their fellow neighbor, emphasizing that their community is in mourning.

In response to the accident, some individuals pointed out the presence of potholes on that particular stretch of road. They claimed that these road hazards often caused drivers to lose control of their vehicles, raising concerns about the overall safety of the area.

According to data from the specialized traffic body of the General Directorate of the National Revolutionary Police (PNR), between June and August alone, Cuba witnessed over a thousand road accidents, resulting in 72 deaths and 543 injuries.

The tragic death of Norly Martínez Leiva serves as a stark reminder of the importance of cautious driving and the need to address road safety concerns to prevent further accidents and loss of lives.

