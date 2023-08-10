Tragic Death of Cuban Paratrooper Miladis Ríos Góngora Revealed

Headline: Cuban Paratrooper Dies in Tragic Accident During Training Jump

Revealing details about the death of 51-year-old Cuban paratrooper Miladis Ríos Góngora have come to light.

A statement from the Cuban Federation of Sports Parachuting refers, officially, that “the statements of the witnesses and fellow jumpers show that, after jumping from an altitude of about 1,000 meters, the main parachute did not open.”

Likewise, the testimonies indicate that, for their part, the “reserve parachute was partially deployed after being activated at a very low height.”

“All the equipment is suitable for jumping,” the note states, while stating that “a commission created for this purpose is investigating the causes of this unfortunate accident.”

“The athlete had started practicing skydiving in the 80s through SEPMI, getting to participate in various competitions, and was currently an associate member of the Cuban Aviation Club and the Cuban Skydiving Federation, holding License C and accumulating more than 400 jumps,” adds the report.

The death of the Cuban athlete occurred this Wednesday, August 8, during training parachute jumps, at the Bayamo airport.

“We regret this accident and convey our condolences to family and friends”; concludes the statement.

For his part, instructor professor Luis Mario Araujo Moreno, who holds the presidency of the Air Sports Federation in the eastern Cuban province, confirmed the sad news exclusively to Radio Ciudad Monumento and said that Miladis Ríos Góngora was not inexperienced in the discipline. , but one of the most experienced women in the Skydiving Club.

Family and friends will see her off this Wednesday afternoon, when her departure will be accompanied by the moving cry of “fly high!” in the necropolis of the city.