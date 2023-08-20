Tragic Death of Young Cuban Mother Leaves Community in Mourning

CubitaNOW Newsroom ~ Saturday, August 19, 2023

The death of a young Cuban mother, barely 31 years old, has shocked residents of the Ciego de Ávila province this week.

This is Arlettys Luna, who, according to her Facebook profile, was director of the Cubanacán Travel Agency, in the same Cuban territory.

Luna’s family and friends have dedicated heartfelt goodbye messages to her in cyberspace.

“What a pain Arlettica, today I could not fall asleep without writing to you, life gives hard blows and turns that we do not understand and lead us to be dissatisfied and leave us marked,” wrote her friend Lisbeth Arzola Fadragas.

“You left us very quickly and each one of us who studied with you knows that we feel bad and surprised, even our people are shaken,” he added.

“I can’t even imagine the pain of your mommy, your husband and your family, I’m so sorry my life, my partner of laughter, dances, school, going out from the nursery… life, which is unfair and surprises us in bad ways.”

“Fly high my life and take care from heaven of that beautiful little angel that you brought into the world today, those of us who knew you will keep your smile and each of the moments that we live with you in these 31 years that you barely lasted us, rest in Peace my girl,” he concluded.

“That’s how it is. All of us who shared so many years with her at school are in mourning today too. Rest in peace Arlettys and be the light that guides the life of your mommy and your baby. How strong and hard, it tears, to God strength for that family and all because it has really come hard to our hearts,” lamented some people who knew her.

“What a strong pain for everyone, I consider his family even more. I remember you with your beauty, smile and simplicity, the integral student to everything that I had as director. Life was short for you my girl that you could not enjoy your baby. I think so much about Carmen that mother who was always there for you that you leave her an immense void”; “My deepest condolences to her entire family and to her mommy. Fly high my Arletis and always protect your baby from heaven. EPD,” added others.

As they explain, the young woman was pregnant and had just given birth to her baby.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

