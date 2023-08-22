Tragic Fatality on Vía Blanca: Motorist Dies After Being Hit by Truck’s Transmission Bar

Motorist Fatally Struck by Truck’s Transmission Bar on Vía Blanca

Tragedy struck on Monday afternoon when a motorist lost their life after being hit by the transmission bar of a truck while traveling on the Vía Blanca. The accident took place between Paz and San Julio, according to reports from the Facebook group “BUSES & TRUCKS ACCIDENTS for more experience and fewer victims!”.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred when a pipe’s transmission rod became detached, propelling itself and hitting the motorcyclist directly in the head. Sadly, the impact proved fatal, and the motorist died immediately.

Further details suggest that a second person, supposedly a woman who was riding as a passenger on the motorcycle, was also injured in the accident and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Their current condition remains unknown.

One internet user, commenting on the incident on the Facebook group, stated, “The accident that occurred on Vía Blanca in front of Suchel involved a truck that lost its transmission bar while in motion. As a result, it ripped off the exhaust pipe and various other parts, with one of them tragically hitting the motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction. Unfortunately, due to the severe head injury, the motorcyclist lost their life instantaneously.”

The incident has sparked a discussion among hundreds of forum members, who expressed concern over the poor technical condition of state means of transport. They argue that such inadequacies pose a significant danger to lives.

As of now, the deceased motorist has not been officially identified, and no further details have been released regarding the incident. Authorities are likely conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident and whether any parties are held responsible.

The shocking incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for regular maintenance of vehicles to prevent such accidents from occurring.

