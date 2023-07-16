Tragic Fire Claims Life of Man in Havana Apartment: Alleged Suicide Attempt

Title: Tragic Fire in Havana Apartment Leaves One Dead and Another Injured

Subtitle: Man’s Attempted Suicide Leads to Devastating Fire in Nuevo Vedado Building

Date: [Current Date]

Havana, Cuba – In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded on Sunday morning, a fire in apartment 9J of the Factor 821 building in Nuevo Vedado claimed the life of Juan Francisco Sánchez Freire, 77. The fire, believed to be started intentionally by the man himself, resulted in severe burns for Sánchez Freire and his ex-wife, Luisa.

Residents of the 14-story building, housing a total of 144 apartments, were awoken by the smell of smoke and noticed flames engulfing the ninth-floor room. Promptly responding to the situation, several residents from nearby floors attempted to douse the fire with buckets of water.

Inside the apartment were Sánchez Freire’s ex-wife, their daughter Vivian, and their adolescent grandson. According to witness testimonies, Sánchez Freire, who was visiting his family at the time, allegedly attempted to take his own life before the flames consumed him. Disturbingly, he then attacked his ex-wife, resulting in additional burn injuries for her.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the fire. Both Sánchez Freire and his ex-wife were immediately rushed to Calixto García hospital for urgent medical attention. Despite efforts to save his life, Sánchez Freire tragically succumbed to his injuries and passed away around 10 a.m. at the hospital.

Sánchez Freire, who played a key role in constructing the Factor 821 building, had lived in a different house after his divorce but frequently visited his old apartment. The building, constructed under the Yugoslav model and inaugurated in 1985, was built with the help of micro-brigades.

The incident has left the residents in shock and mourning. Investigations are now underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to this tragic event. Meanwhile, the community is reminded of the importance of mental health support and the significance of reaching out to loved ones during difficult times.

The authorities have also urged individuals struggling with mental health issues to seek professional help or contact local helplines. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the devastating consequences that can arise from untreated mental health conditions.

As news of this heartbreaking incident spreads, our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this untimely loss.

Note: The content includes information from a tweet posted by 14ymedio on July 16, 2023, which reported the initial details of the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

