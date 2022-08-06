Ten people, including three children, died Friday in a fire at their home in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania. Police said the deceased children were five, six and seven years old and an investigation into the incident was opened. Three men managed to get out of the house and escape to safety, but the three minors and seven adults were trapped by the fire. According to the local newspaper Citizens’ Voice, the victims were relatives of one of the firefighters who rushed to the scene to put out the flames. Firefighter Harold Baker told the newspaper that he didn’t realize he was going to help his relatives until the fire engine turned the street corner and saw the house. Among the dead, whose bodies are still being recovered, are Baker’s son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives of Baker’s. The causes of the fire are still under investigation.