Home World Tragic fire in Pennsylvania: ten dead, three are children
World

Tragic fire in Pennsylvania: ten dead, three are children

by admin
Tragic fire in Pennsylvania: ten dead, three are children

Ten people, including three children, died Friday in a fire at their home in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania. Police said the deceased children were five, six and seven years old and an investigation into the incident was opened. Three men managed to get out of the house and escape to safety, but the three minors and seven adults were trapped by the fire. According to the local newspaper Citizens’ Voice, the victims were relatives of one of the firefighters who rushed to the scene to put out the flames. Firefighter Harold Baker told the newspaper that he didn’t realize he was going to help his relatives until the fire engine turned the street corner and saw the house. Among the dead, whose bodies are still being recovered, are Baker’s son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives of Baker’s. The causes of the fire are still under investigation.

See also  Macron changes tone: "Restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine". And he supports a UN plan on wheat

You may also like

Horror in Nebraska, kills four people and burns...

The USS Ronald Reagan did not leave, stayed...

White House: Beijing’s missile launch is a major...

London, phallic statue on the campus of Imperial...

griner bout exchange inmates russia usa

British researchers conclude that there are 3 main...

Migrants, towards relocation to France and Germany. Lamorgese:...

[Yokogawa’s point of view]The CCP calls itself the...

US, boom in employment drives out recession. But...

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army continues to conduct...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy