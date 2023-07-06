Home » Tragic Landslide in Boconó Claims Lives of Four, Including Two Women and Two Children
Title: Tragic Landslide Claims Lives of Four, Including Two Women and Two Children

Subtitle: Local Authorities Step In to Support Grieving Family

[b]Boconó, Trujillo state[/b] – A devastating landslide caused by heavy rains in the Santa Cruz de Mosquey sector has claimed the lives of four individuals, including two women and two young children. The victims were buried under their collapsed house when the ground gave way during the tragic incident on Wednesday.

Emergency response teams from the local fire department and Civil Protection swiftly arrived at the scene, accompanied by volunteers from the community, to initiate rescue and excavation efforts. Regrettably, it was discovered that all four individuals had succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead.

The victims have been identified by local news outlet, NotiBoconó, as Ninfa Lucía Briceño (80), Erica Fernández Sánchez (29), Eriany Sarmiento Fernández (7), and Jesús Sarmiento Fernández (5).

Heartbroken by the loss, Jesús Sarmiento, a relative of the deceased, expressed his shock upon returning home to discover the tragic fate of his wife, children, and mother. “My God, my wife, my two children, and my mother died. I was left alone in this world,” he expressed, overcome with grief.

The bodies have been transported to the Rafael Rangel de Boconó Hospital before being transferred to the National Service of Medicine and Forensic Sciences in Valera for autopsies.

Alejandro García, the mayor of the Boconó municipality, offered his condolences to the family and assured them that the mayor’s office would cover all funeral expenses. “What happened today is unfortunate. We will give our full support to Mr. Jesús Sarmiento. On behalf of the government, we stand in solidarity with the families of the victims,” declared Mayor García to the press.

The devastating incident highlights the urgent need for continued support and preventive measures to ensure the safety of communities facing similar risks in the region.

