Tragic Shooting at Hardware Store in Maracaibo Raises Concerns Over Rising Violence in the Region

Tragic Shooting in Maracaibo Hardware Store Leaves Two Employees Dead

Maracaibo, Zulia state – A horrifying incident took place on Saturday when a hardware store in Maracaibo was targeted by extortionists who unleashed a hail of gunfire. As a result, two employees of the establishment, Centro Ferretero La 3 CA, met a tragic end.

The criminals made a swift escape after the attack, initiating a high-speed pursuit from the Maisanta Distributor of Circunvalación 3. The chase came to a dramatic end near the Metrosur Shopping Center, situated in C2.

While the identities of the attackers remain a mystery, authorities suspect the involvement of notorious extortionist mafias that have wreaked havoc on numerous businesses in Zulia’s capital.

The savage incident has sent shockwaves throughout the population of Maracaibo, who are growing increasingly concerned about the escalating violence in the region. In response, the authorities have launched a thorough investigation to uncover those responsible for this heartrending double homicide.

Located on the road leading to the city’s airport, the La 3 CA Hardware Center had previously received no reported threats from criminal groups, leaving the motive behind this ruthless attack unclear.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement officials. Updates regarding this distressing incident will be provided as more information becomes available.

