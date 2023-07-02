Tragic Shooting on Puerto Rico Beach Leaves Maryland Teen Dead and Two Others Injured

Title: 17-Year-Old Boy Killed in Beach Shooting near Casa Cuba Club in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico

Subtitle: Incident Marks Third Tourist Murder in Less than Two Months

Date: [Current Date]

In a tragic incident on a beach near the Casa Cuba club in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico, a 17-year-old boy from Maryland lost his life, while two others were injured in a shooting that took place during the evening hours. The Carolina Municipal Police were quick to respond to the scene after receiving reports of the incident. Preliminary information suggests that the shooting occurred following a heated argument between the three individuals involved.

According to media reports, the victims were on vacation in Puerto Rico, with their planned return to the United States scheduled for the following day. Sadly, this incident represents the third tourist murder in a span of less than two months. On May 6, two Peruvian university students were fatally shot on Loíza street in Santurce.

Puerto Rico Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa arrived at the scene to assess the situation and expressed the interconnectedness between the deceased teen and the injured individuals. Authorities are actively investigating the incident and seeking to identify the suspect responsible for the violent act, which occurred around 7:20 p.m. It appears that the victims were targeted by someone they had an argument with. Current efforts involve conducting searches in the area and examining security camera footage to apprehend the assailant.

Commissioner López Figueroa assured the public that law enforcement agencies were working tirelessly on the case. “We are going to be working all night, and as soon as we have the images, we are going to ask for the collaboration of the press to disseminate them,” he remarked. Casa Cuba club has surveillance cameras facing the beach, and live footage can be accessed through their website.

Following the incident, the president of the Círculo Cubano, Ana González, issued a statement clarifying that the shooting did not take place within the club premises and emphasized that it was an isolated event. González expressed the club’s cooperation with the authorities and its commitment to the safety of its staff, members, and visitors.

As Puerto Rico mourns the loss of another tourist in a violent crime, authorities and community leaders are determined to uphold security measures to safeguard both local residents and visitors. Investigations into this tragic incident continue, with hopes of bringing the perpetrator to justice and preventing further acts of violence that tarnish the island’s reputation as a welcoming and peaceful destination.

Note: This article is based on initial reports and may be subject to updates as more information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

