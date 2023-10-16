Home » Tragic Traffic Accident Claims the Life of Young Cuban Doctor in Guantánamo
World

Tragic Traffic Accident Claims the Life of Young Cuban Doctor in Guantánamo

by admin
Tragic Traffic Accident Claims the Life of Young Cuban Doctor in Guantánamo

Guantánamo Mourns the Loss of Young Cuban Doctor in Tragic Traffic Accident

Guantánamo was shaken by the tragic death of Yamislai Bueno Soler, a 32-year-old Cuban doctor. News of her passing was confirmed over the weekend by pro-government journalist Miguel Reyes, who revealed that Bueno Soler had lost her life in a traffic accident in Venezuela.

“It is a great sorrow. Today, Guantánamo learned of the death of Dr. Guantanamera Yamislai Bueno Soler, 32 years old, in a tragic traffic accident in Venezuela,” lamented Reyes. He also highlighted Bueno Soler’s professional achievements, stating that she was a specialist in MGI (General Comprehensive Medicine), held a Diploma in Intensive Care from the Manuel Tames Polyclinic, and was on a medical mission in Venezuela.

“Once again, life plays cruel tricks and snatches away the hopes of young individuals with a strong desire to succeed and live,” continued Reyes, expressing his condolences. He acknowledged that Bueno Soler leaves behind two children who will now be without their mother’s care; however, he assured that she would remain a guiding light for them and their family. Reyes concluded his statement by sending his sympathies to Bueno Soler’s friends, family, and colleagues, and wishing her eternal peace.

The news of Bueno Soler’s tragic passing deeply saddened those who knew her. Many expressed their grief and offered their reflections on the fragility of life. Some called on the state to support her children financially, stating, “I hope the state thinks about its two little ones and at least pays them the money they earned. Many solutions are in our hands.” Others emphasized the pain of losing such a young individual and the devastating impact on her children, saying, “Life is filled with pain. How sad I feel to see such a young person leave this world in such a manner, and the most heartbreaking part is that her children are left without a mother. Once again, I understand that no one knows what will happen tomorrow.”

See also  "Moscow prepares for aggression". Blinken in Kiev for military aid

The mourning community called for strength and resilience for Bueno Soler’s family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues as they navigate this immense loss. They prayed for her soul to find eternal rest.

The untimely death of Yamislai Bueno Soler has left a void in Guantánamo, a loss felt by all who were touched by her kindness, dedication, and passion for healthcare. May she rest in peace.

You may also like

Online slots: A phenomenon of the 21st century

WINDTRE in Volterra with Big Data for companies...

Flights to Nicaragua via Mexico Canceled due to...

Dangbei X5 Pro DLP laser 4K XPR

Blinken Makes Second Trip to Israel During Conflict,...

Vasilije Micić left a good impression in the...

official announcement by Phil Spencer and celebratory trailer

Israel-Hamas war, the reportage from the point closest...

Severe Drought in Amazonas, Brazil: Music and Football...

We premiere the video clip for “How I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy