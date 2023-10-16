Tragic Traffic Accident Claims the Life of Young Cuban Doctor in Guantánamo

Guantánamo Mourns the Loss of Young Cuban Doctor in Tragic Traffic Accident

Guantánamo was shaken by the tragic death of Yamislai Bueno Soler, a 32-year-old Cuban doctor. News of her passing was confirmed over the weekend by pro-government journalist Miguel Reyes, who revealed that Bueno Soler had lost her life in a traffic accident in Venezuela.

“It is a great sorrow. Today, Guantánamo learned of the death of Dr. Guantanamera Yamislai Bueno Soler, 32 years old, in a tragic traffic accident in Venezuela,” lamented Reyes. He also highlighted Bueno Soler’s professional achievements, stating that she was a specialist in MGI (General Comprehensive Medicine), held a Diploma in Intensive Care from the Manuel Tames Polyclinic, and was on a medical mission in Venezuela.

“Once again, life plays cruel tricks and snatches away the hopes of young individuals with a strong desire to succeed and live,” continued Reyes, expressing his condolences. He acknowledged that Bueno Soler leaves behind two children who will now be without their mother’s care; however, he assured that she would remain a guiding light for them and their family. Reyes concluded his statement by sending his sympathies to Bueno Soler’s friends, family, and colleagues, and wishing her eternal peace.

The news of Bueno Soler’s tragic passing deeply saddened those who knew her. Many expressed their grief and offered their reflections on the fragility of life. Some called on the state to support her children financially, stating, “I hope the state thinks about its two little ones and at least pays them the money they earned. Many solutions are in our hands.” Others emphasized the pain of losing such a young individual and the devastating impact on her children, saying, “Life is filled with pain. How sad I feel to see such a young person leave this world in such a manner, and the most heartbreaking part is that her children are left without a mother. Once again, I understand that no one knows what will happen tomorrow.”

The mourning community called for strength and resilience for Bueno Soler’s family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues as they navigate this immense loss. They prayed for her soul to find eternal rest.

The untimely death of Yamislai Bueno Soler has left a void in Guantánamo, a loss felt by all who were touched by her kindness, dedication, and passion for healthcare. May she rest in peace.

Share this: Facebook

X

