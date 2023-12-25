trailer dedicated to the story, demo arriving on December 21st

Bandai Namco today released a new trailer for Tekken 8 dedicated to the history of the game, which tells us about the struggle between Jin Kazama and his father, Kazuya Mishima. The Japanese company also announced that, from December 21stwe will be able to preview the game thanks to a playable demo coming to Xbox.

We leave you with the trailer, reminding you that the game will be available from January 26th.

MX Video – Tekken 8

