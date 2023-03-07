“Lightning Again” is the title of the sequel to the cult film from the early 2000s directed by Radivoje Raša Andrić, and a trailer has been published on YouTube that follows Pop and Maret after two decades.

Izvor: Screenshot/YouTube

The script, as in the first part, is written by Srđan Anđelić, and the cast consists of Sergej Trifunović, Boris Milivojević, Nikola Đuričko, Seka Sablić, Maja Mandžuka, Dragan Maca Marinković, Miona Marković, and there are also young actors like Ivana Zečević, Marko Pavlović and Stojša Oljačić. .

It is interesting that the role in the film “Munje Opet” was also played by the Serbian rapper Ivan Ivanović Đus. Coby, Vizelj, Sitzpinker, Sasha, Baby Motorola and Prti Bege were responsible for the music.



Lightning Again Source: Youtube/Munje again

The synopsis of the film reveals that, although years have passed, everything is the same with Pop and Maret: “There are no girls, no cash, no experiences. As always, they do not understand the world and the new music that rules. Gojko is flourishing, he is the king of Vienna and a successful music producer. He just released a new hit by singer Mila Sila. However, part of the song was ‘borrowed’ from school friends.

At the same time, the generous Gojko organizes the graduation anniversary celebration in Vienna because most of the class lives around the world. You know who is the only one not invited! Old wounds are not forgotten. Pop and Mare, pale as lime, have to go to Vienna. On the way, he will meet young chemistry champions and various colorful people, including former classmate Smilja Tortura. Let the adventure begin, again!”

The trailer states that the film will be available in cinemas in “Serbia” from March 30, and in Bosnia and Herzegovina the premiere is scheduled for the beginning of April.

