Train collision in India | Info

At least 70 people are feared dead and more than 350 injured in a major train accident involving two express trains and a freight train in the Balasore district of the Indian state of Odisha today, officials said.

The authorities have mobilized rescue teams from neighboring districts, while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnau has asked for help from the Air Force in rescue operations, the Hindu Times reports.

A railway official said that a few coaches of the Hauru-bound passenger train derailed and fell on the opposite line.

In#Indiaa passenger train derailed and collided with a freight train near the city of Balasore At least 50 people died and more than 170 were injured in this terrible accident.pic.twitter.com/S02BleyoAq — NEXTA (@nexta_tv)June 2, 2023

Those wagons were then run into by another passenger train, whose wagons also overturned and collided with a freight train.

The accident happened around 7:20 p.m. local time, 255 kilometers from Haura.

