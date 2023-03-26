On Sunday, the Serbian national team trained at the stadium where they will play against Montenegro on Monday.

The Serbian national team trained on Sunday evening on the field of the stadium under Gorica, where on Monday at 20:45 they will play against Montenegro in an important qualifying match for the European Championship 2024. “, Pixie’s players will be playing for the big three points, which could give them a huge wind at their back already after the first qualifying weekend.

The table also shows that this is a group derby, because Montenegro won in Bulgaria on Friday and also triumphantly entered the fight for their first trip to a major competition. Serbian coach Dragan Stojković Pixi held a press conference in his own style, the center forward of the Eagles. Aleksandar Mitrović he spoke about the shock among the Serbs before the flight, and the team after the “press” went to the field where Budućnost is playing as the host of the match.

The national team of the joint state of Serbia and Montenegro used to play in that stadium, and that infamously, because they only won a point against Azerbaijan on that field. Then the coach was Dejan Savićević, Peđa Mijatović gave our national team the lead from the penalty spot, Nikola Lazetić made it 2:0 in the 52nd minute. It seemed – 2:0 was enough, but it was not like that because Gurban Gurbanov made his mark in the history of Azerbaijani football.

The following players played for SCG that day: D. Jevrić, N. Đorđević, G. Bunjevčević, M. Dudić, B. Bošković, N. Lazetić, P. Mijatović, S. Milošević, D. Stanković, Z. Vukić, M Kezman. I. Duljaj, D. Ljuboja and M. Marković also played.

Also, Serbia and Montenegro played in Podgorica even after the separation, in October 2018, when the “eagles” won the League of Nations match 2:0, with the goals of double scorer Aleksandar Mitrović, whose assistants were Milan Rodić and Andrija Živković. That autumn, Serbia also beat Montenegrins at Marakana, 2.1, and in Podgorica Mladen Krstajić led the Eagles, while Serbian expert Ljubiša Tumbaković sat on the bench for the Falcons. The following team played for Serbia at the time “Under Gorica”: Dmitrović – Rukavina, Veljković, Milenković, Rodić – Lukić, Maksimović – Gaćinović, Živković, Tadić – Mitrović. Jovicic, Sergej Milinković Savić and Radonjić also played. Some of those players also ran to training at the Podgorica stadium this week:

