Ukrainians went to America for training, and there they had very intensive training, six days a week from 7 in the morning until 5 or 6 pm.

Source: Profimedia/AFP PHOTO/Taiwan Defense Ministry

At the US military base at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, soldiers from Ukraine are being trained to use the Patriot anti-aircraft system. In a few weeks, they’re back at war – with those high-tech weapons. Large military trucks, mounted on huge mobile rockets, move across the prairie at Fort Sill. 65 Ukrainian soldiers were trained there. They learn how to operate the Patriot air defense system.

“Vehicles with rocket launchers are now leaving the test site, and the operation control center, mobile radar and electricity generator remain here,” explains one of the instructors. Training at Fort Sill lasted only ten weeks. Much faster than the US Department of Defense expected. It was a very intense training, six days a week from 7 in the morning until 5 or 6 in the evening.

The instructor, a young man in a military uniform with black sunglasses, says he can’t believe how quickly it all went by. When Americans are trained there, he explains, it usually lasts up to six months. But the Ukrainians were trained so quickly, they had such a strong will… “If someone had told me that we could do it in ten weeks, I wouldn’t have believed it”.

For training on the Patriot, one of the most modern air defense systems in the world, Ukraine has chosen soldiers who have a lot of experience in intercepting airstrikes. They are the best of the best, says Brigadier General Sean Morgan. He does not hide that he is impressed either.

At the training ground at Fort Sill, instructors watch as the Ukrainians set up the battery and bring it into position. “Now we are in a place where we just observe,” explains the American instructor. It was the first time that journalists could be at the training of Ukrainians at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Photography and recording during training is strictly prohibited for security reasons.

Ukrainians who have so far completed training at Fort Sill, which included maintenance and repairs of the Patriot system, will soon return to the war to defend their country against Russian invaders.. Their instructor says it touches his heart: “Especially today, after they gave us these bracelets, to just say thank you again,” the instructor says as he pulls back his sleeve to show us a woven bracelet in dark green and khaki.

The American instructor also says that they cooked for each other: typical American and typical Ukrainian dishes. Even the menu at Fort Sill was adapted to Ukraine. We found out, says one American soldier, that they like Ukrainian soup, so it was added to the menu.

First to Europe, then back to the war

The base of Fort Sill is as big as a small town – it has its own kindergarten, elementary school, its own fire brigade, churches and shops. For security reasons, Ukrainian soldiers were not allowed to leave Fort Sill for ten weeks.

Now, after completing the training, they first fly to Europe. Where exactly, that’s a secret. And then, together with the Ukrainians who were trained in Germany and the Netherlands on the Patriot systems, they are leaving for Ukraine, where they should arrive together with the Patriot systems in the coming weeks.

Conversations with Ukrainian soldiers at Fort Sill were not allowed. However, an American journalist originally from Ukraine does not miss the opportunity to address them as they return to the command. They wave and shout. “I asked them if they were ready and they said: yes, we are ready,” the journalist translates.

(MONDO/DW)