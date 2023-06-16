Home » Trains blocked for over an hour in the Paris metro: passengers evacuated through the platforms – Video
World

Trains blocked for over an hour in the Paris metro: passengers evacuated through the platforms – Video

by admin
Trains blocked for over an hour in the Paris metro: passengers evacuated through the platforms – Video

Chaos in the Paris Metro. More trains were held up for over an hour and a half causing inconvenience to passengers. The accident occurred on the evening of Wednesday 14 June: around 19.30 the convoys, five according to the account of the transport company, the Ratp, were blocked underground due to “an exceptional technical accident”. “We waited a bit but it was very hot, people started to suffocate,” the passengers told the French newspapers.

The trains, after more than an hour, were evacuated: the passengers, after the doors were opened by a Ratp agent, were made to pass through the tracks, in a gap between the convoy and the wall of the underground tunnel, as can be seen from the images circulating on social networks.

Jean Castex, general manager of the transport company, has called for an internal investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

See also  News Udinese – Is Beto in crisis? / The numbers of the Portuguese striker

You may also like

Juve-Tottenham, agreement for Kulusevski: to Spurs for 30...

CFI fashion event in Banja Luka – second...

Kayak string Rzav video | Info

African leaders mediating Russia-Ukraine conflict arrive in Kiev...

Talent Days, in Palermo the event dedicated to...

Summer Soccer Campus Csain football festival tomorrow and...

João Silvério Trevisan participates in a literary chat...

Aleksandar Pešić responded to keyboard critics, fans and...

Pope’s message for World Day of Grandparents and...

Evacuation of 60 people near Prokuplje Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy