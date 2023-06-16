Trains blocked for over an hour in the Paris metro: passengers evacuated through the platforms – Video

Chaos in the Paris Metro. More trains were held up for over an hour and a half causing inconvenience to passengers. The accident occurred on the evening of Wednesday 14 June: around 19.30 the convoys, five according to the account of the transport company, the Ratp, were blocked underground due to “an exceptional technical accident”. “We waited a bit but it was very hot, people started to suffocate,” the passengers told the French newspapers.

The trains, after more than an hour, were evacuated: the passengers, after the doors were opened by a Ratp agent, were made to pass through the tracks, in a gap between the convoy and the wall of the underground tunnel, as can be seen from the images circulating on social networks.

Jean Castex, general manager of the transport company, has called for an internal investigation to determine the causes of the accident.