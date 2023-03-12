Cagliari returned to winning ways after 4 draws and turned off all criticism. A fundamental victory to move the standings and beyond

Cagliari has returned to see the light. Claudio Ranieri he managed to bring his boys out of the long tunnel of draws and against Ascoli he sent a clear, determined and concise message to the top of the standings: Cagliari is there and will never give up. At the moment, the rossoblù are seventh with 42 points but have the same points as Pisa and Reggina. The play-offs are plan B. Second place is far away, 8 points away, but it’s anything but unattainable. But let’s get to the point.

Lapadula is attracting the attention of several clubs. Let’s move on to another classification, that of the scorers. Italian-Peruvian is momentarily third with 13 goals and chases Brunori e Cheddira respectively at altitude 14 e 15. At the moment we don’t know that the centre-forward wants to leave Sardinia, especially after his latest declarations of love for the club and the fans. The Cagliarihe has been looking for it for years and now he wants to enjoy it. He has a contract until 2025 but this could be his very last chance to return to Serie A, with or without Cagliari… so what?

Beware of Frosinone, Bari, Genoa, Spezia and Salernitana. The first is practically already in Serie A. Bari and Genoa have to watch their backs because promotion is not a given. Spezia will most likely sell Nzola and Salernitana urgently needs to renew their defense. Ranieri, for his part, would gladly keep it. In short, at the moment we do not know that any kind of negotiation has begun but we will keep the situation under close monitoring and we will be here, ready to keep you informed of Giulini’s next plans. And it doesn’t end there. Let’s move on to the income side: there is a list with 4 names! << See also India becomes a nun at the age of 8, giving up everything: the story of the little diamond heiress that divides the country

March 12, 2023 (change March 12, 2023 | 11:35 am)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

