transferred the patients of the intensive care unit – breaking latest news

transferred the patients of the intensive care unit

transferred the patients of the intensive care unit

A fire broke out on the third floor of the building of the San Martino hospital in Genoa. The fire, shortly after midnight, started from the short circuit of a UPS, in the M3 resuscitation area: the patients were immediately transferred, all made safe and moved to M4 resuscitation.

Three fire brigade teams and two special teams intervened on the spot. The flames were immediately doused but the smoke invaded the rooms on the second and third floors. Evacuated patients from the wards. The firefighters themselves and the staff of the Polyclinic helped them. Where the flames started from is yet to be clarified. No injuries or intoxications are reported. Ordinary activity is suspended for Thursday in the departments concerned, while emergency activity will be guaranteed in other departments, the hospital said.

“We have been in constant contact with the general manager Marco Damonte Prioli, the top management of the hospital and with the councilor for health Angelo Gratarola – declared the president of the Region Giovanni Toti – to be updated on the evolution of the situation. The firefighters immediately intervened to put out the flames which most likely arose from a short circuit in the UPS, the entire third floor was evacuated and the patients were moved to other pavilions and made safe. Fortunately there were no injuries. Thanks to those who promptly intervened and to those who are working for our patients ».

