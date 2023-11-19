The Central Hong Kong Emergency Hospital located in Lok Ma Chau Loop, Hong Kong is on a mission to aid residents in need of medical examinations. The hospital, which was initially constructed as an emergency facility to assist during the COVID-19 epidemic, has now transformed to provide essential day medical services to patients in Hong Kong.

The hospital’s transformation comes as a response to the tight service resources of Hong Kong’s public hospitals, leading to long waiting times for patients in need of examinations. As part of the “Day Radiological Diagnostic Service Pilot Scheme” launched by the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, the emergency hospital is now offering computer scan (CT) and MRI diagnostic services to non-inpatient patients.

Mrs. Mai, a Hong Kong resident suffering from sciatica, expressed her happiness at being able to have a check-up at the hospital. She had been told by a doctor at another hospital that she would have to wait until 2025 for an MRI. Thanks to the emergency hospital’s new services, she was able to undergo the necessary examination sooner than expected.

The pilot program has been well-received by the public, with over 5,700 cases served as of the end of October. The hospital has significantly reduced waiting times, with the median waiting time for computer scan examinations reduced from over 120 weeks to about 38 weeks. Similarly, the waiting time for MRI examinations has been compressed from over 120 weeks to less than 50 weeks.

In addition to providing essential medical services, the emergency hospital has also been praised for its comfortable and spacious environment, as well as considerate services. Patients are provided with free shuttle bus services to and from the hospital, and the examination rooms are equipped with advanced instruments and designed to provide a relaxed atmosphere.

Members of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR, including Liang Xi, have commended the Hong Kong Hospital Authority for its effective use of resources and flexibility in implementing the day-time examination model.

The transformation of the emergency hospital represents a significant step towards meeting the medical needs of patients in Hong Kong and reducing the strain on public hospitals. As the hospital continues to provide essential services, the community can expect improved access to medical examinations and a more efficient healthcare system.

Share this: Facebook

X

