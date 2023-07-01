Transforming Government Culture: Assessing the First Anniversary of Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao’s Administration

Title: Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao Reflects on First Anniversary, Highlighting Results and Improvements in Government Work

Date: July 1, 2023

Hong Kong Chief Executive, Lee Ka-chao, recently marked the first anniversary of his assumption of office by emphasizing the focus on results and efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of government work in the past year. In an exclusive interview with China News Network, Lee Jiachao discussed the achievements and challenges encountered during his tenure.

Reflecting on President Xi Jinping’s speech from July 1, 2022, Lee acknowledged that the four hopes outlined by the President have guided his governance. He stated that “taking results as the goal” has two purposes – achieving the desired outcomes and transforming the government culture to prioritize efficiency. Lee expressed satisfaction with the progress made towards the set targets, emphasizing the importance of speed, volume, and efficiency in government operations.

One of the notable accomplishments mentioned by Lee was the continuous recovery of Hong Kong’s social economy following the comprehensive “customs clearance” with the mainland and the reconnection with the world. Lee highlighted the growth in the tourism and consumption sectors, which have played a crucial role in the city’s economic development. He believes that Hong Kong’s active participation in initiatives such as the “14th Five-Year Plan,” the Greater Bay Area construction, and the “Belt and Road” initiative will contribute to the city’s overall growth and prosperity.

To strengthen communication with mainland China, the SAR government established a steering group focused on integrating into the country’s development plans. Lee and his delegation visited various mainland cities, exploring cooperation and development opportunities. Stressing the complementary nature of the relationship, Lee expressed a desire to learn from each other’s strengths and promote fusion between different regions.

Recognizing the significance of global engagement, Lee organized overseas visits to enhance business, investment, and cultural exchanges between Hong Kong and different countries and regions. These efforts aimed to promote the “Hong Kong Story” and foster partnerships. Notably, visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates resulted in significant progress, including policy agreements and potential projects.

Highlighting the importance of innovation and technology for Hong Kong’s development, Lee emphasized the city’s strong position in upstream basic scientific research. He introduced the “Industry-University-Research 1+ Plan” to support excellent research teams, encouraging the evolution of research outcomes into market-oriented products. Lee also mentioned the “InnoHK” platform, which attracts top R&D talents from around the world, and the ongoing development of the Xintian Science and Technology City.

Recognizing the importance of youth, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government unveiled the “Youth Development Blueprint” at the end of 2022. This comprehensive initiative aims to support young people in areas such as education, employment, entrepreneurship, and homeownership, ensuring their growth and development.

As Hong Kong celebrates the 26th anniversary of its return to mainland China, Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao remains focused on achieving results, enhancing efficiency, and promoting the city’s continued growth and prosperity through integration and international collaboration.

