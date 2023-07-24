Transhumance without conflict: how to achieve it in eastern Chad | Chari gazette

Livestock is one of the key sectors of the Chadian economy. Transhumance, which consists of migrating herds of cattle from one province to another or within the same province according to the seasons, is a common practice in this area. However, this practice can cause friction between herders and farmers, especially when herds are spread across cultivated areas. Based on my experience on the subject and the testimonies of transhumant farmers themselves, we suggest the following measures to prevent such conflicts and promote peaceful transhumance.

Mark the official transhumance corridors

Credit: istockphoto.com

According to the testimonies of herders, the transhumance corridors are increasingly narrow and sometimes even used for agriculture. In order to protect the passages used by the animals, it is necessary to take the measure of marking out the old corridors and creating new ones. It is essential that this measure is put in place in collaboration with herders, farmers and local authorities to avoid conflicts and damage.

Delineate parking spots and pasture areas

Credit: istockphoto.com

In some areas of the East, transhumant herders complain about the lack of parking spots, which forces them to travel very long distances without resting. The delimitation of stopping places and grazing areas consists of creating spaces specially dedicated to resting animals during transhumance, ensuring that they have food for the cattle. This measure helps farmers to take better care of their livestock and, therefore, to have a better production.

Build bridges across major rivers

Credit: Ibrahim Ali Ibrahim

During the rainy season, herders in the East and South-East zone encounter difficulties in crossing the major watercourses in these zones. Each season, several hundred animals drown in these rivers, and sometimes even people. To avoid the loss of men and animals and that the herds do not pass through the cultivated areas, it is necessary to build bridges over the main rivers such as the Bahr Azoum, the Batha and others. This measure will facilitate the passage of livestock and avoid the loss of animals and conflicts between farmers and herders.

Create and develop water points

Credit: istockphoto.com

One of the problems of transhumance is the water points. According to the testimonies of transhumant herders, the passages leading to water points for cattle are often obstructed by crops, making it difficult for animals to get water. Indeed, when the herds are made up of a large head of animals, the risks of devastation of the fields are enormous, causing conflicts between farmers and herders. The development of the roads leading to the water points and the use of techniques such as the construction of wells, reservoirs and other installations on the corridors will considerably reduce the conflicts around these very important points for men and animals.

Create a conflict prevention and awareness mechanism

Credit: Abdelmadjid Bokhit

Preventing the risks of conflicts in time and raising awareness are, for me, the only effective means of avoiding conflicts, helping to raise awareness and bring about a change in behavior. Regular sensitization of farmers and breeders in favor of a

peaceful cohabitation and living together contributes to the peaceful resolution of conflicts by avoiding violence. Local authorities should observe absolute neutrality in the management of these conflicts and take measures to encourage constructive collaboration between the different stakeholders.

In short, these proposals are not exhaustive because there are others that also help to better prevent and manage conflicts relating to transhumance in Chad in general and in the eastern zone in particular.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

