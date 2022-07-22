The winds of war are blowing between Russia and Moldavia because of Transnistria, the pro-Russian separatist region that risks turning out to be the new Donbass. For ten days, anonymous phone calls from Russia have been repeated in the Moldovan capital Chisinau reporting alleged bomb alarms or possible attacks against institutional buildings or strategic places, hotels, supermarkets and stadiums.
See also Who is Lynsey Addario, the photographer who took the shocking image of the exterminated family in Irpin