Transparencies, the man of stunts dies: he fell from a skyscraper in Hong Kong

He died when he fell from a skyscraper almost 220 meters high. A flight into the void that instantly killed Remi Lucidi, 30, the man who, in search of thrills, climbed the tallest structures and towers in the world, but even cranes, pylons and transmitters. Shortly before falling, Lucidi had posted his latest feat on social media and fell while trying to take one last shot after posing.

Lucidi, known as “Remi Enigma” on social media, had reached the 68th floor of the 721-foot Tregunter Tower, a residential block in Hong Kong’s upscale Mid-Levels area before. Then, the fall. According to reports from the Daily Mail, the man had been seen by a maid knocking on the windows of the attic to get back into the building, but he died before help arrived.

On the evening of his death last Thursday, the French Lucidi had arrived at the tower at 7.30 pm telling a security guard that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor. But that was just an excuse to be able to go in and try his latest venture. The building’s surveillance camera footage captured Lucidi exiting the elevator on the 49th floor before climbing the stairs to the top on level 68. He forced open a door to get outside. Reckless and reckless, Lucidi posted every venture on social media. Six days ago he posted one last photo of the Hong Kong skyline

