TRANSPORT Applications until 7 August for the fund for passenger transport companies – News

The Consap platform is open until 12 noon on 7 August 2023 to request refreshments for people transport companies by bus registered in the REN, therefore not subject to public service obligations.

Applications may be presented in cases where the gross operating margin (GOM) in the first quarter of 2022 is lower than that of the same period of 2019. The reimbursement for each company admitted to the Fund may compensate up to 40% of the lower revenues, for a maximum amount not exceeding 8% of the endowment of the same fund, up to 1.2 million euros.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has allocated 15 million euros for the Fund. On the MIT website we read: “If the available financial resources are lower than the sum of the requested and admissible compensations, the contribution to be paid to the requesting companies is proportionally reduced for each beneficiary company”.

Last 28 June, the Ministry also published executive decree 172 of 28 April 2023 (here the link in pdf) which, in implementation of the interministerial decree number 14 of 23 December 2022 (text in pdf), provided all the information on how submission of applications for admission and on the execution of payments, within the limits of available resources.

