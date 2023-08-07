Home » TRANSPORT Applications until 7 August for the fund for passenger transport companies – News
World

TRANSPORT Applications until 7 August for the fund for passenger transport companies – News

by admin
TRANSPORT Applications until 7 August for the fund for passenger transport companies – News

The Consap platform is open until 12 noon on 7 August 2023 to request refreshments for people transport companies by bus registered in the REN, therefore not subject to public service obligations.

Applications may be presented in cases where the gross operating margin (GOM) in the first quarter of 2022 is lower than that of the same period of 2019. The reimbursement for each company admitted to the Fund may compensate up to 40% of the lower revenues, for a maximum amount not exceeding 8% of the endowment of the same fund, up to 1.2 million euros.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has allocated 15 million euros for the Fund. On the MIT website we read: “If the available financial resources are lower than the sum of the requested and admissible compensations, the contribution to be paid to the requesting companies is proportionally reduced for each beneficiary company”.

Last 28 June, the Ministry also published executive decree 172 of 28 April 2023 (here the link in pdf) which, in implementation of the interministerial decree number 14 of 23 December 2022 (text in pdf), provided all the information on how submission of applications for admission and on the execution of payments, within the limits of available resources.

See also  Pope receives Armenian President Sarkisian-Vatican News

You may also like

The former employee reveals the dark secrets of...

Niger has closed its airspace

In Niger Russian flags and applause for the...

Three years after the explosion at the port...

SMET The Group turns 76 and is tinged...

All participants in the international scout gathering in...

Mortal Kombat 1 featured Reptile, Ashrah and Havik

Adorable Full Moon Photo of Giant Panda Twins...

Niger, the coup plotters close the airspace. “More...

Renaldo & Clara, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy