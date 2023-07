TRANSPORT Dates and times of the traffic bans for heavy vehicles in July and August – News

To ensure better transit on Italy’s roads in the summer, where thousands of people set off to enjoy their holidays, the competent authorities have established specific driving bans for heavy vehicles, in order to guarantee a smoother traffic flow. fluid and safe for everyone. Here is the current information regarding the driving bans for heavy vehicles.

Standard Transportation

July

Friday 21 July 16.00-22.00

Saturday 22 July 8.00-16.00

Sunday 23 July 7.00-22.00

Friday 28 July 16.00-22.00

Saturday 29 July 8.00-16.00

Sunday 30 July 7.00-22.00

August

Friday 4 August 16.00-22.00

Saturday 5 August 8.00-22.00

Sunday 6 August 7.00-22.00

Friday 11 August 16.00-22.00

Saturday 12 August 8.00-22.00

Sunday 13 August 7.00-22.00

Tuesday 15 August 7.00-22.00

Saturday 19 August 8.00-16.00

Sunday 20 August 7.00-22.00

Saturday 26 August 8.00-16.00

Sunday 27 August 7.00-22.00

Exceptional transport

July

Friday 21 July 16.00-24.00

Saturday 22 July 8.00-22.00

Sunday 23 July 7.00-22.00

Friday 28 July 14.00-24.00

Saturday 29 July 0.00-24.00

Sunday 30 July 6.00-24.00

August

Friday 4 August 14.00-24.00

Saturday 5 August 0.00-24.00

Sunday 6 August 6.00-24.00

Friday 11 August 16.00-24.00

Saturday 12 August 0.00-24.00

Sunday 13 August 6.00-22.00

Tuesday 15 August 6.00-24.00

Friday 18 August 16.00-24.00

Saturday 19 August 6.00-24.00

Sunday 20 August 6.00-24.00

Friday 25 August 16.00-24.00

Saturday 26 August 6.00-24.00

Sunday 27 August 6.00-24.00

