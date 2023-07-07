TRANSPORT Marca Mobility Spa is looking for 40 new drivers in the province of Treviso – Companies

AAA Drivers wanted. La Mobilità di Marca Spa, one of the first public road transport companies in Veneto, operating in the province of Treviso, is in fact launching the new driver recruitment campaign for 2023.

The company is looking for 40 new drivers to further increase the quality of mobility services and contribute to further increasing the company offer which consists of over 17 million kilometers traveled every year and almost 27 million passengers.

The company offers full-time and part-time permanent contracts (CCNL autoferrottranvieri). Candidates must be in possession of D or DE driving licenses and CQC. In a job market where the figure of the driver is highly sought after, MOM offers a competitive job opportunity: “The distinctive aspects of our job offer – explains the Operations Manager, Corrado Bianchessi – are evident above all in the basic starting salary (1,690 Euros) which ranks at the top of the sector benchmark on a national scale and which is further increased by the allowances for driving services provided for in the company contract.

Secondly, but no less important, the organization of work shifts with attention to the work-life balance which highlights how attentive our Company is to the needs of its collaborators, our first added value. In return, we ask candidates for motivation and sharing our vision of a new mobility, which looks to efficiency, innovation and sustainability”. MOM currently employs 568 people (96.3% with permanent contracts) of which 438 are drivers.

The job offer is completed by significant benefits: company welfare (meal vouchers, fringe benefits, subsidized season tickets for children), supplementary pensions through a company-contributed supplementary fund; free health policy with discounts on visits and services; legal assistance in the event of an accident or dispute; continuous professional training and contribution for the renewal of licenses and CQC.

The recruitment notices are published on the website where it is possible to send your application by 24 July 2023. The selective tests will take place in Treviso starting from 27 July 2023, in a single day in order to facilitate the candidates. The entry into service is already planned for the month of September 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

