Home » TRANSPORT MIT and MEF decrees signed for 300 million for diesel relief. Uggé: “Good. Now bonus sea” – News
The decrees were signed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and by the Ministry of Economy and Finance which free up the 300 million euros, envisaged in the form of a tax credit, for the refreshment of diesel for road haulage consumed in 2022.

Of these, 200 million concern road hauliers on behalf of third parties, 85 million on own account and 15 million on passenger transport.

And as we have told you in recent days, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, has decided (with great consensus from the whole sector) to exclude the goods road haulage sector from the powers of the ART.

“In recent days, with the abolition of the contribution to the art and with the signing of the decree of 300 million also by the ministry of the economy, the government is concretely implementing an important part of the signed agreement.

Well, now the resources for the bonus sea must be released and the table of rules implemented concretely, starting with those on access to the market and defending the principle of freedom of movement, in particular at the Brenner Pass. Minister Salvini is therefore respecting his commitments and this must be recognized correctly”, declared Uggé, President of FAI-CONFTRASPORTO.

