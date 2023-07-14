Home » TRANSPORT MIT unblocks work on the San Benedetto bridge in the province of Mantua – News
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Lombardy region and the province of Mantua which ensures the financing of the works to complete the San Benedetto bridge on the SP ex SS n. 413 “Romana” in the province of Mantua.

The agreement identified the additional resources, equal to 10 million euros, which are necessary to ensure the overall financing of the works for 25.3 million euros

In this way, the MIT will contribute 6.5 million euros to the resources, while the Lombardy region will contribute 3.5 million euros.

With the signing of the protocol, the province of Mantua, as the contracting station, will be able to proceed rapidly to entrust the works.

