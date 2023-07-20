TRANSPORT Motorways without suitable rest areas for hauliers. The denunciation of Franchini, president of Ruote Libero – News

“The situation that hauliers are forced to live in these days is bordering on decency. The absence of an adequate infrastructural network that can guarantee compliance with rest times in safety is leading to unacceptable scenes with drivers forced to stop mandatory on their vehicles stationary in the emergency lanes of the motorways”.

The fact was denounced by the president of Ruote Libere, Cinzia Franchini. “It is evident that stopping in the emergency lane is forbidden and very dangerous, but so is not stopping for short or long stops – continues the president of Ruote Libere -. Unfortunately, however, as we have been denouncing for years, motorways they are almost totally devoid of adequate parking areas dedicated to road hauliers and the autogrill car parks are often full.

If we add to this the myriad of construction sites that dramatically expand the journey times, whoever is driving the truck just has to get out of the columns and stop the vehicle at the point where it is. We are talking about a reality that hauliers have to deal with all year round but in the summer the problem becomes unsustainable. To further aggravate it are the driving bans which, as in the case of this week in July, shorten the working week to just 4 days due to the arrest starting from 4 pm on Friday.

Hauliers under stress and forced to concentrate transport over 4 days end up jeopardizing their safety and that of all road users, as the multiplication of accidents in recent days dramatically demonstrates. While waiting for the motorway managers, urged by the Government, to decide to offer adequate parking areas, we ask that at least the Friday stop in the summer months be eliminated”.