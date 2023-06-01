TRANSPORT Salvini in Luxembourg for the EU Council: there will also be talk of Euro 7 and driving licenses – News

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini is in Luxembourg to take part in the EU Transport Council.

On the agenda of the meeting of European ministers there will also be a discussion on the proposal relating to Euro 7 vehicles and on the new limits on CO2 emissions.

Also on the agenda of the Council is an orientation debate on the Commission’s proposal to revise the directive on driving licenses and on the cross-border exchange of information on road safety offences. We will also talk about the progress of the Fit for 55 package.