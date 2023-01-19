Home World Transport, schools, hospitals: France stops against the pension reform
First day of strike in France against the pension reform, a showdown for Emmanuel Macron, with the extension of the retirement age from 62 to 64 as the main measure that arouses the protest of the opposition and the unions.

The affected sectors

Transportation, schools, hospitals, as well as refineries and gas stations are the sectors most affected by the unrest.

Most of the high-speed trains have been canceled and even fewer regional trains will be in service. In Paris, public transport operator RATP has warned that three Metro lines will be out of service and most others will operate at less than half normal levels. The government body responsible for civil aviation has ordered airlines to cut 20% of flights at Orly airport.

Fuel supplies from French refineries, including those owned by TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil Corp. will also be affected by the strike. Furthermore, according to education sector unions, 70% of teachers in nursery and primary schools will stay at home.

Protest numbers

The Ministry of the Interior will deploy 10,000 policemen and gendarmes to face a mobilization that could reach, at least in the intentions of the organizers, one million people.

