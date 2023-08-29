TRANSPORTATION MIT at work on the Alpine passes. An appeal to the EU Court of Justice is coming up on the Brenner – News

Operational meeting with the vice president of the Council of Ministers and minister Matteo Salvini, this morning at MIT, to take stock of the situation of the Alpine passes: from the Brenner Pass to Mont Blanc up to Fréjus. These are priority dossiers on which Salvini has been engaged with an all-round action since his first day at MIT.

The immediate goal is to limit the inconvenience as much as possible and promote a return to normal as quickly as possible. On Fréjus and Mont Blanc, a channel of dialogue is active with France and the Management Company to review the tunnel closure times and, in the medium term, define the most suitable methods for the works to make the tunnel safe.

On the Brenner Pass, work is underway on an appeal to the Court of Justice against the unilateral Austrian bans, in the face of the impasse in the negotiations promoted by the Commission due to Vienna’s intransigence.

