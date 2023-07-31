Home » Trapani Birgi radio sounding on Monday 31 July 2023 at 00:00
World

by admin
by weathersicily.it – ​​50 seconds ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, Monday 31 July 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 4996 meters.The temperature measured at 500 hpa is: -6.7 °C at an altitude of 5920 metersThe temperature measured at 850 hpa is…

