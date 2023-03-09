by weathersicily.it – ​​3 hours ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual we show you today’s data, Thursday 09 March 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 3279 metres. The temperature detected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Thursday 09 March 2023 at 00:00 appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».