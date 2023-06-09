Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 09 June 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​1 hour ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual we show you today’s data, Friday 09 June 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 4523 meters. The temperature detected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Friday 09 June 2023 at 00:00 appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».