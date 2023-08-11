Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 11 August 2023 at 00:00
World

by admin
by weathersicily.it – ​​14 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, Friday 11 August 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 4719 meters.The temperature measured at 500 hpa is: -8.1 °C at an altitude of 5920 metersThe temperature measured at 850 hpa is…

