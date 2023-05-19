Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 19 May 2023 at 00:00
World

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 19 May 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 19 May 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual we show you today’s data, Friday 19 May 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. Zero point was detected at an altitude of 3353 metres. The temperature detected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Friday 19 May 2023 at 00:00 appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  US media: US gun violence causes trust crisis, legal confusion and racism are the incentives – yqqlm

You may also like

The probabilities of Palermo-Brescia: an opportunity for Bettella

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

PDP will request the amendment of the law...

Miroslav Drinić is the new coach of Modric...

Expert Dragiša revealed why crows attack | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy