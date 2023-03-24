Home World Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 24 March 2023 at 00:00
World

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 24 March 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 24 March 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​2 hours ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual we show you today’s data, Friday 24 March 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 3459 metres. The temperature detected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Friday 24 March 2023 at 00:00 appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

