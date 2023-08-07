Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 07 August 2023 at 00:00
World

by admin
by weathersicily.it – ​​52 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, Monday 07 August 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 5488 meters.The temperature measured at 500 hpa is: -2.5 °C at an altitude of 5890 metersThe temperature measured at 850 hpa is…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Monday 07 August 2023 at 00:00 appeared 52 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

