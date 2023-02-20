Home World Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 20 February 2023 at 00:00
World

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 20 February 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 20 February 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​4 hours ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, Monday 20 February 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. Zero point was detected at an altitude of 3372 metres. The temperature detected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Monday 20 February 2023 at 00:00 appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  King Charles III, medium: The coronation will take place June 3, 2023 in Westminster Abbey

You may also like

Steam Deck now supports direct transfer of games...

The American metal band Pantera already has its...

Horror in Texas: a man kills 3 girls...

World Day of Social Justice: the UN presents...

The reason why 60 children in the same...

Demographic data in BiH for the year 2022...

an only apparent conflict – working world

Daily horoscope for February 20, 2023 | Magazine...

«Putin told me he will not kill Zelensky»-...

Usa, in Scranton the plant that builds weapons...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy