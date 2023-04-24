Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 24 April 2023 at 00:00
World

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 24 April 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 24 April 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​33 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, Monday 24 April 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. Zero point was detected at an altitude of 3123 metres. The temperature detected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Monday 24 April 2023 at 00:00 appeared 33 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Nenad Bjelica is the new coach of Trabzonspor Sport

You may also like

Weather forecast for April 24, 2023 | Info

Russian official: If the G7 bans exports to...

Will Igor Duljaj leave Partizan | Sport

The Masked Singer, the Venetian dancer-Knight Samuel Peron...

“Tell him he’s done with fascism”

7.3 earthquake in the Kermadec islands of New...

Gas explosion on first-floor building in Sao Paulo,...

Teacher from Niš sentenced to 3 years in...

Sarajevo – Tuzla city 1:0, statements by Mirza...

the blue check returns on the “super-vip” profiles

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy