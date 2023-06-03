Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 03 June 2023 at 12:00
World

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 03 June 2023 at 12:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 03 June 2023 at 12:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​1 minute ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual we show you today’s data, on Saturday 03 June 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. Zero point was detected at an altitude of 3336 metres. The temperature detected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Saturday 03 June 2023 at 12:00 appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  El Salvador, night of tragedy on the soccer field: 12 people die in the crowd

You may also like

Pope appoints Cardinal Farrell president of Vatican City...

Novak Djokovic and Juan Pablo Variljas on Sunday...

Zelenski announced a counter-offensive Info

the Asp initiative for Orthoptist Day

Chinese and Japanese defense ministers hold bilateral meeting...

Udinese – Tomorrow night’s probable / Coach Allegri...

“Japanese Fantasy Literature – Ancient, Modern, Contemporary”

China: Austin’s Statements in Dialogue at Shangri-Lai Are...

Udinese – Sottil speaks in the conference: “The...

Shangri-La Dialogue 2023: Chinese and US defense ministers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy