Home World Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 04 March 2023 at 00:00
World

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 04 March 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 04 March 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​18 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, on Saturday 04 March 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. Zero point was detected at an altitude of 1444 metres. The temperature detected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Saturday 04 March 2023 at 00:00 appeared 18 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  "No cuts to the rich". Truss backed off on taxes

You may also like

Social networks banned up to 15 years, the...

Statements of Partizan players after the 169th derby...

Hersh accepts an exclusive interview with a reporter...

Along the Amur River, where Russians and Chinese...

Gimme Helter WORLD Vanilli 1994 – Video 2023

Borussia Dortmund Leipzig Bundesliga | Sports

I don’t know what a fool I am,...

Travel orders to Hong Kong increased by 54%...

Covid, Crisanti: ‘Speranza discarded the pandemic plan because...

Atalanta-Udinese | Chosen who will direct the challenge...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy